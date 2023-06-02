Five, including minor, arrested in suspected moral policing case in Mangaluru

Five people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the suspected case of moral policing at Someshwar Beach in Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu, Sachin (Talapady) and Suhen (Talapady) and Akhil (Talapady) had been arrested. The Ullal police also lodged FIR under rioting and IPC 307 (a section that deals with the offence of attempt to murder). Hunt is on for a few more suspects.

Three police teams have been constituted to investigate the case. All the teams are working on it, said the Commissioner.

At least three youths were allegedly assaulted by some people at the beach. The commissioner said that the incident was reported at 7.20 pm when a group of six friends were at the beach and a few others reportedly came and asked for their details and then assaulted the three youths.

"Our 112 vehicle reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital. It is learnt that the incident took place after three boys from Kerala were spotted with three girls -- also from Kerala -- but studying in a private para medical college. Both the boys and girls hail from different faiths."