Flying squads to check those in home quarantine in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said flying squads will be formed to monitor the movement of people in home quarantine across the district.

He said an FIR will be registered against those violate rules. Post the lockdown, the people from outside the state are coming back to Udupi and as per government rules, all these people will be quarantined. After the FIR, the persons will be placed in institutional quarantine.

The deputy commissioner said that the flying squads will be taking care of each area and will pay surprise visits to those in home quarantine.

He said separate teams were formed in urban and rural areas. The mobile app will also help the PDOs (Panchayat Development Officers) and village accountants to monitor the people in home quarantine in their respective gram panchayats.

Officials should visit the houses and take pictures of these people and upload them on the app, he added.