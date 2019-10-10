'Focus on positive aspects to be mentally healthy'

Mental illness can be cured completely if detected early, Principal District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi said.

“Mental illness is similar to physical illness and it can be cured.” He was speaking after inaugurating the World Mental Health Day programme organised jointly by Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare department and District Legal Services Authority at IMA Hall.

Joshi said the happiness within each of us is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the mind. There is a need to avoid pessimism and every individual should focus on the positive aspects in life.The positive approach towards life keeps individuals away from all negative thoughts, including suicide. He urged people to read books related to mental health. He said that no psychiatry hospital can reject health care to patients with mental illness as under the law.

Judge Kaveri, who released pamhlets, said the pressure on the mind can be overcome by accepting problems in life.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said pressure mounts on the mind when individuals dream beyond their capacities.

He said the courage of farmers in Kolar who experience all sort of challenges in order to raise crops should be an inspiration to all.

“Not a single incident of farmer committing suicide had been reported from the region. The individual should have clear goals and be aware of the limitations.”

The deputy commissioner also emphasised on instilling discipline in life. He urged the youth to dream about a better country and be part of nation-building activities.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ashok said that as per the data, at least 8 lakh people committed suicide all over the world. One suicide case is reported every 40 seconds. He added that in India around two lakh people, mostly in the age bracket of 15 years to 20 years, committed suicide.

Dr Ashok said celebrating mental health day should not be a one-day affair. “It should be practiced in life each day,” he stressed.