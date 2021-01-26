Follow all protocols during President’s visit: DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal chaired a preparatory meeting to discuss President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Madikeri on February 6.

Chairing the meeting, she said that the President will visit Talacauvery temple. There is a need to give information to him on the history and speciality of the temple.

An ambulance should be readied at the helipad. All the protocols should be followed during the visit of the President, she said.

The security should be strengthened during his visit. The required barricades should be placed on the roads, she added.

The deputy commissioner said that Covid-19 guidelines should be followed by the health and family welfare department while arranging the ambulance.

A special ward should be set up at the district hospital. The necessary vehicles required should be arranged by the RTO, she directed.

A dry run should be conducted to check the arrangements ahead of his arrival on February 4 and 5. The fire service personnel should take necessary measures at the helipad. The rules should be followed in the petrol bunk near General Thimayya Memorial, which will be inaugurated by the President, she said.

Food safety should be given priority. Roads should be repaired. Arrangements should be made for the stay of Indian Air Force personnel, she added.

DySP Dinesh Kumar said that the traffic should be diverted one hour prior to the commencement of the programme which will be attended by the President.

ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, AC Ishwar Kumar, Additional DC B R Roopa and others were present.