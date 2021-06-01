Food kits provided to 180 people

MLA K G Bopaiah handed over food kits contributed by philanthropists to 180 beneficiaries, in Virajpet Town Panchayat limits, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bopaiah said that none of the Covid-19 patients and their family members should suffer for want of food.

All people should cooperate with the local administration in the fight against the pandemic, he said and requested everybody to weak face masks, use sanitisers and follow social distancing.

The food kits were provided by the State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Club Mahindra and philanthropist T A Bashir.

Tahsildar R Yogananda, Town Panchayat chief officer A M Shridhar, SBI Virajpet branch manager Muhammed Suhin, Indian Bank Virajpet branch manager Sheela Bhandarkar and others were present.