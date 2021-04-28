Forest minister orders release of elephant Kusha

Following allegations by animal lovers, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali conducted a meeting with higher officials of the forest department.

He then ordered the release of ‘Kusha’ the tusker confined to Dubare elephant camp.

The pachyderm should be released into the forest, the order stated.

Animal activists had accused the Dubare camp personnel of torturing the elephant by confining him to the kraal and arresting him in chains.

After the activists alerted MP and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi, the latter had urged the camp authorities to release the elephant.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali convened a meeting and gathered information on the health of the elephant. The officials said that the elephant was not subjected to torture.

The minister said that a radio collar should be installed before releasing ‘Kusha’ into the forest.

A discussion was held on taking the elephants with Prajna Chowta near Dubare, into the custody of the forest department. The local people had posed objections against Prajna’s move of rearing elephants.

CCF (Wildlife) Vijay Kumar Gogi and other officials were part of the meeting.

Separated from mate

One year ago, Kusha, who was in ‘musth’, had escaped from Dubare camp and had made his way into the forest, in search of a female partner.

Later, he became part of a wild elephant herd and did not return to the camp.

The forest department officials captured Kusha after a year, in Meenukolli Reserve Forest in March.

As the elephant had forgotten the instructions and did not obey the mahouts, he was confined to a kraal for training.

Animal lovers said that there was no need to forcefully bring back Kusha, who was comfortable in his natural habitat. There were enough elephants in the camp already.

The forest department officials have separated him from his mate and have also caused him mental trauma, they said.

Maneka Gandhi had written to the People for Animals organisation and asked the organisation to conduct an inspection. The head of the organisation, Savita Nagabhushan, and veterinarian Dr Amardeep Singh visited the Dubare elephant camp and inspected the health of Kusha. The team also filed a report in this regard.