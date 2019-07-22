Forgery of DC’s signature: Complaint filed

A complaint has been lodged at the Town Police Station on the forgery of the signature of Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Gujarat based Ayurveda Yoga Villa had planned to open its unit in Kodagu and had sought permission from the deputy commissioner to transport cattle.

However, permission was sought from the Animal Husbandry Department, Gujarat, after forging the signature of the Kodagu deputy commissioner.

The incident came to light when officials from there sought clarification on the signature.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has filed a complaint at the Town Police Station.