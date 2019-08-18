Former minister Ningaiah visits rain-hit areas

Former minister B B Ningaiah along with JD(S) office-bearers visited the rain-affected areas in Mudigere taluk on Sunday.

He inspected the damaged 20 acres of coffee plantations belonging to Lawrence and Chandre Gowda at Kaskebail in the taluk.

Later, he visited the damaged Mugrahalli bridge and listened to the woes of the victims at the relief centre.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Rain has caused devastation in the taluk. Acres of coffee plantations have been washed away in the flood at Gonibeedu, Banakal, Balooru and Kalasa. The government should announce a special package for the growers. Houses should be constructed for those who have lost their houses immediately.”

In spite of heavy damages, the chief minister has not visited the district. Even a central team failed to visit the Malnad area. The chief minister should visit the rain-affected areas immediately, he demanded.