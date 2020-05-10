Former MLA purchases 15 tonnes of watermelon from farmers

Former MLA buys 15 tonnes of watermelon from farmers

DHNS
DHNS, Kadur,
  May 10 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 17:49 ist
Former MLA Y S V Datta purchased tomatoes from a farmer at Gowdanakattehalli.

Former MLA Y S V Datta visited V Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk and purchased 15 tonnes of watermelon.

Later, he visited Gowdanakattehalli and purchased three tonnes of tomatoes cultivated by a farmer. He also promised to procure 15 tonnes of tomatoes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there is a need to instil confidence in farmers. Covid-19 has posed a threat to the entire world. Government has taken measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown has affected the farmers. The government should come to the rescue of the farmers who are in distress, he urged.

He said that he has appealed to the Hopcoms to purchase crops cultivated by the farmers.

