Former MLA purchases 15 tonnes of watermelon from farmers

Former MLA Y S V Datta visited V Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk and purchased 15 tonnes of watermelon.

Later, he visited Gowdanakattehalli and purchased three tonnes of tomatoes cultivated by a farmer. He also promised to procure 15 tonnes of tomatoes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there is a need to instil confidence in farmers. Covid-19 has posed a threat to the entire world. Government has taken measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown has affected the farmers. The government should come to the rescue of the farmers who are in distress, he urged.

He said that he has appealed to the Hopcoms to purchase crops cultivated by the farmers.