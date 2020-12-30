Foundation laying ceremony for Beary Bhavana postponed

The proposed foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Beary Sahithya Academy office and Beary Bhavana on January 1, has been postponed, said Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president Rahim Ucchil.

He said that there is no connection between 42 cents land earmarked for Abbakka Bhavana and the land earmarked for the Beary Bhavana. The Beary Bhavana and Academy office will come up on 25 cents land earmarked for the village accountant and surveyor office. The building of the Academy will also host the office of the village accountant and surveyor, as well. This has already been brought to the notice of the Abbakka Utsava Samithi.

Stating that a few are disappointed over the Beary Bhavana coming up on the land adjacent to the land identified for Abbakka Bhavana, he said Abbakka Samithi and a few local organisations are planning to stage a silent protest on January 1.

“It is not right to lay foundation by hurting the sentiments of the others. By convincing all and to give justice to Abbakka Bhavana through the government, the foundation for the Academy office and the Beary Bhavana will be laid later.” Refuting the allegations that the Bhavana is restricted to a community, Ucchil said all Academies, including the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy, functions under the department of Kannada and Culture and have been working towards the promotion of language, literature and culture. The Academy does not promote any religious activities, he clarified.

The Bhavana building will have parking space in the basement, a cultural hall in the first floor, the Academy office on the second floor and the office of the VA and surveyor on the third floor. After clearing all the confusion, the foundation will be laid, Ucchil added. He said former president of the Academy B A Mohammed Haneef had stated that a Bhavana is being constructed in Bengaluru. In such a scenario what was the need to construct one in Mangaluru. The Bhavana constructed at Bengaluru belongs to the Bearys Welfare Association and is a private building. He accused Mangaluru MLA U T Khader of issuing controversial statement pertaining to Beary Bhavana and creating confusion among the people.