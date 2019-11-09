Four schools yet to reopen after flood mayhem in Kodagu

Four schools that were closed down following flood and landslides in August 2018, has not seen the light of the day so far.

The government schools at 2nd Monnangeri, Kalooru, Hebbattageri and Arekallu that were buzzing with the activities in the past wears a deserted look for the last 15 months. There is silence in kitchen which was preparing midday meals for the children. The mid-day meal workers who were preparing meals for kids are engaged in other employment to eke out living. Even the teachers who were working in the schools have been deputed to the neighboring schools.

According to education department officials, four schools were closed down temporarily. However, it looks like the schools have been shut permanently as the residents have failed to return to these natural calamity hit villages.

As many as 100 students who were pursuing their studies in these schools have continued their studies in other schools. The school buildings are surrounded by weeds all over.

Owing to heavy rain from August 1 to 14, 2018, 2nd Monnangeri, Kalooru, Hebbattageri and Arekallu areas had experienced massive landslides. Fearing further landslides, the villagers did not return back to the village. Hence, even the schoolchildren did not return to the schools. These affected children are imparted free education at Sai Educational Institutions in Ponnampet and other schools in coastal area.

The villagers are scared to return back to these villages. The road leading to these villages are yet to be restored. The residents of 2nd Monnangeri are residing at Made. With the landslide affected hillocks still inviting danger, the residents are not keen on returning back to their village.

This is not the tale of four schools alone. Several school buildings in flood-affected area in Kodagu district are in dilapidated condition. A school at Mullooru near Shanivarasanthe is crying for attention to repair it.

As many as 161 classrooms in the district are in dilapidated condition following rain and flood. As many as 39 buildings are in dangerous situation with leaking roof. Rain water leaks from the roof of the RCC building as well. The education department has submitted a proposal for Rs 2.52 crore to construct new buildings.

The houses for flood victims are constructed at Made in Madikeri and Jambooru in Somwarpet taluk. Already, 35 houses have been handed over to the victims at Karnangeri. When all the houses are complete, the number of school going children will increase. There is a need to start new schools at Jambooru, Made and Karnangeri.

DDPI P S Machado said, “The authorities have not taken a decision to close down four government schools permanently. As the children shifted to other schools, the school was closed down temporarily. The school buildings are in good condition.”