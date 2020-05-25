Free bus service launched in Udupi

The free bus service in Udupi Legislative Assembly constituency started on Monday with the assistance of MLA K Raghupathi Bhat and Kadiyali Ganeshotsava Samithi, CMC members and local elected representatives. 

Flagging off the bus service, MP Shobha Karandlaje said that the initiative is first-of-its-kind in the state. "After the relaxation of the lockdown, activities have resumed in the district. Realising the hardships of poor, the MLA, along with other organisations, has taken up an initiative to introduce free bus service for one week." 

Bhat said, "The buses will be operated free of cost for the benefit of the people. Passengers will be asked to use sanitisers and maintain social distance while travelling." 

Zilla Panchayat President Dinakar Babu, vice president Sheela K Shetty and others were present. 

The bus routes are Route No 1 - Malpe-Garadimajalu-Santhekatte-Udupi; 2 - Alevooru-Korangrapadi-Udupi city-Manipal-DC office, Udupi city-Diana Circle-Alevooru; 3 - Hoode-Thottam-Malpe-Adi Udupi-Ajjarakadu-Udupi-Manipal-Parkala; 4 - Sampigenagara-Kadekaru-Amblapady-Ajjarakadu-Udupi-Manipal-Parkala; 5 - Pragathinagara-Manipal-Udupi-Doddanagudde-Perampalli Church; 6 - Kalthooru Santhekatte-Cherkadi-Pethri-Brahmavar and 7 - Hoode-Kemmannu-Santhekatte-Ambagilu-Gundibailu-Kalsanka-Udupi.

 

