Fulfil the aspirations of Constitution: Ravi

Fulfil the aspirations of Constitution: Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 20:00 ist
Chikkamagaluru District In-charge Minister C T Ravi pays floral tributes to a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham looks on.

It is the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil the aspirations of our Constitution, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

He was speaking during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration at the Zilla Panchayat premises on Tuesday.

The government and the citizens owe the responsibility to adhere to the Constitution. Dr B R Ambedkar has given us a novel Constitution, which is drafted with farsightedness. It has solutions to social, financial and political problems and provides guidance to the society, he said.

He also stressed on the need to use constitutional provisions for the betterment of the less privileged.

Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti without following his ideologies, is an insult to the great personality. Equality should be achieved and caste discrimination should be done away with, added Ravi.

Zilla Panchayat president Sujata Krishnappa and vice president Vijayakumar Gunasagar were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ambedkar Jayanti
Constitution
C T Ravi
Chikkamagaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 