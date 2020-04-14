Fulfil the aspirations of Constitution: Ravi

It is the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil the aspirations of our Constitution, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

He was speaking during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration at the Zilla Panchayat premises on Tuesday.

The government and the citizens owe the responsibility to adhere to the Constitution. Dr B R Ambedkar has given us a novel Constitution, which is drafted with farsightedness. It has solutions to social, financial and political problems and provides guidance to the society, he said.

He also stressed on the need to use constitutional provisions for the betterment of the less privileged.

Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti without following his ideologies, is an insult to the great personality. Equality should be achieved and caste discrimination should be done away with, added Ravi.

Zilla Panchayat president Sujata Krishnappa and vice president Vijayakumar Gunasagar were present.