‘Gandhi-150’ padayatra flagged off in M'luru

The ideology of Mahatma Gandhiji is most relevant today, pointed out Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday.

“As per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is carrying out rallies across the nation, remembering the Mahatma,” Kateel said.

He was speaking after flagging off the ‘Gandhi-150’ padayatra organised by the BJP district committee in front of the Gandhi statue at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The state president of the BJP further said that the value of truth and non-violence propagated by Gandhiji was instrumental in bringing freedom to the nation. “These values will be the pathfinders to the society forever. On Narendra Modi’s directions, various programmes dedicated to the memory of Mahatma have been organised nationwide by the BJP. These programmes are directed to encourage people, especially the youth, to walk on the footprints of Mahatma Gandhi,” Kateel said.

Puttur MLA and BJP district President Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the party leaders and workers will carry out a 150-km padayatra in each Assembly constituency of Dakshina Kannada on account of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The rallies will be held till November 5, he informed.

Gandhi’s statue in front of the Town Hall was garlanded by BJP leaders prior to the padayatra. BJP leaders and workers wore khadi clothes and ‘Gandhi topi’.

Members of Legislative Assembly D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and S Angara took part.