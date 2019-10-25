‘Gandhi’s preachings relevant for future generations’

Mahatma Gandhi and his preachings will always remain relevant even to the future generations, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said.

She was speaking after symbolically launching ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait at Ajjarakad.

Mahatma will remain an inspiration, she said and added that the ‘Sankalpa Yatra’ was being organised to spread Mahatma’s teachings across the country.

“The preachings of Mahatma are undoubtedly ever relevant as he practiced it before preaching it to others. This campaign will continue through out the year and awareness on the preachings of Mahatma will be increased with the help of different types of competitions, she said.

Emphasising on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Karandlaje regretted that people continue to use single-use plastic.

‘33,000 kg plastic waste’

She said at the ‘Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra’ organised in Karkala on Wednesday, participants had collected 33,000 kgs of plastic waste.

Port and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said ‘Sankalp Yatra’ would be organised by the party in all the Assembly constituencies in Udupi district until October 30.

He urged the public to participate in the ‘Yatra’ and adopt the preachings of Mahatma in their life.

The ‘Yatra’ witnessed participation of thousands of students from different schools in and around Udupi.

The ‘Yatra’ launched from Bhujanga Park in Ajjarkad ended at Rajangana near Sri Krishna Mutt.

Children carrying banners raised slogans on the preachings of Mahatma Gandhi.