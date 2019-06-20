Geologists inspect chasms in Manchikere

Close on the heels of discovery of deep fissures on earth’s surface at Manchikere in 80th Badagabettu Gram Panchayat on Alevoor-Manipal Road, senior scientists from Mines and Geology department visited the spot on Wednesday.

The chasms on earth’s surface had left people, particularly those residing in and around the area, apprehensive. The fissure was first noticed in 2014.

The residents claimed that the width of the gap had now increased. Even the walls of the house and open well too had developed cracks.

A team of officials, led by Senior Scientist Ranji Naik, visited the spot and also visited the houses of Ramesh Nayak and Lokesh Devadiga. The walls of Ramesh Nayak and compound of Lokesh Devadiga have developed cracks.

The asphalted road in Manchikere Colony too has developed cracks. The width of the gap has increased significantly. Rainwater flows into the gap, the residents told officials.

Malini, a resident of Manchikere, said, “The fissure on the surface of the earth is widening. We are anxious about the days ahead in the monsoon. I also cannot sleep in the night.”

Need not fear

Senior Scientist Ranji Naik urged the residents not to be anxious. There is laterite stone on the first layer of the earth and there is ‘Jedi Mannu’ (type of sand available in rural areas being hard and sticky when rolled into a ball) underneath it. During the summer, the groundwater had depleted and temperature beneath the earth had increased. When the rainwater percolated following rain, the “Jedi Mannu” would have been washed away in the water, resulting in the widening of the chasm.

“It is not an earthquake. Such increase in the gap on the surface of the earth is common during monsoon,” he assured. A team of experts, including from Groundwater Authority, had visited the spot and will submit a report to deputy commissioner. The reports submitted in the past will also be attached to the present report.

Meanwhile, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Raju too visited the house of Ramesh Nayak and advised the families to relocate to a safer places.

When Nayak sought to know whether rent allowance would be provided, he declined and promised to make arrangement at the relief centre.

Refusing to shift to relief centre, Ramesh Nayak said, “I had been residing here since 1991. I had borrowed a loan of Rs 15 lakh to construct the house. A minute crack had developed on the walls of the house and well in 2014. I had repaired it twice. I will not shift my family to relief centre.”

Geologists Mahesh, Dr Mahadeshwar, Gautham Shastri, Sandhya, Groundwater Authority In-charge Senior Scientist Dr Dinakar Shetty and Revenue Inspector Upendra were also part of the team.