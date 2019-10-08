Gonikoppa Dasara procession draws a thin crowd

Even though there were good expectations from the Gonikoppa Dasara procession, the tableaux failed to draw people on Tuesday evening.

Tableaux based on Pulwama attack, ill-effects of plastic and environment conservation drew the attention of onlookers. However, the public was disappointed as there were only seven tableaux in the procession.

There were 36 tableaux during Dasara procession four years ago. Over the years, the number has dwindled. Last year, there were only four tableaux. The procession of tableaux was inaugurated at MRC premises. The procession passed through the main road - Umamaheshwari Temple Road - Community Health Centre Road and culminated at Central Maidan.

It is said that the high costs involved in the preparation of tableaux have made people step back. Preparation of a single tableaux would cost around Rs 15,000 to

Rs 20,000.

The drizzle which started in the afternoon also forced people to remain indoors.