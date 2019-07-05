Govt primary schools to remain closed on July 9

A rally will be organised in the district on July 9, urging the government to take measures to save government schools.

The government schools will also remain closed on the day, said H S Chetan, Government Primary School Teachers’ Association district committee president.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said that the primary school teachers will take part in the rally on July 9.

He also urged the government to take measures to increase the admission of children by starting kindergarten classes at all government primary schools in the state.

“The order to confine primary school teachers appointed before 2014 to teaching students from Class 1 to Class 5 should be scrapped. Primary school teachers who have completed their graduation should be considered as graduate teachers,” H S Chetan demanded.

The president also demanded that the pay scale of the teachers too should be fixed accordingly.

Promotion

Primary School Teachers’ Association Somwarpet taluk president H N Manjunath demanded that the primary school teachers should be promoted as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

District Primary School Teachers’ Association vice president Rekha Kumari, State Association joint secretary Revati, district organising secretary A V Manjunath and Virajpet Taluk Association president Surendra were present at the press meet.