GP chief clarifies on Hindu burial ground

Gram Panchayat President K A Ismail said that the place dug for waste management in the village does not belong to the Hindu burial ground.

Addressing reporters at the Inspection Bungalow in Napoklu on Wednesday, he said that no officials from the Gram Panchayat have interfered in the digging of the land. A written request has been made to the deputy commissioner to allot the extra land in the burial ground for waste management.

After the revenue officials conducted a survey of the land, a trench was dug towards waste management with private funds, for the benefit of the general public, as per the assurances by the deputy commissioner.

“There is no involvement of the panchayat development officer, revenue inspector and tahsildar in the work. Some people have been issuing politically motivated allegations,” he said.

He further stated that no bodies were exhumed or shifted during the digging of the trench.

An application has been submitted requesting land for a separate crematorium for people belonging to SC/ST communities. The public should not pay heed to false allegations, he said.