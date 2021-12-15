GP member repairs road

GP member repairs road

DHNS
DHNS, Hebri,
  • Dec 15 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 23:12 ist
Chara Sainagara-Huyyalujaddu Road was repaired by Chara GP member Krishna Naik.

Chara Gram Panchayat member Krishna Naik has repaired Chara Sainagara-Huyyalujaddu Road that provides connectivity to Brahmavar. 

The road was ridden with potholes and had turned slushy. Chara Sainagara-Huyyalujaddu Road was in a deplorable condition and was causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The road has been repaired by the member, said local residents Krishnamurthy Bhandari and Pradeep. 

The road should be asphalted at the earliest, they added.

