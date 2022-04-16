'Grama vastavya helps to understand problems of villagers'

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that officials are reaching out to the people to find solutions to their problems through grama vastavya.

‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halliya Kade’ is an ambitious project of the state government to address the problems faced by the villagers, he said.

He was speaking at a programme organised at Sulliapadavu Sarvodaya High School premises in Paduvannur village.

The officials are visiting all the taluks as a part of grama vastavya. Tahsildars and assistant commissioners hold such programmes at the taluk level, he added.

The grama vastavya helps to understand the life and problems faced by the villagers, he said.

Sarvodaya School president Shivaram said that the school ground comes under the forest buffer zone. As a result, it has not been sanctioned.

Steps should be taken towards the sanctioning of the ground, he added.

The DC directed officials to take a decision on the construction of drains at Kajemoole. He also directed officials to prepare an action plan for clearing waste along with driftwood in the vented dams.

MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that vented dams have been damaged due to a lack of maintenance.

The DC said that locals and the GP should jointly maintain the vented dam at Badagannur Patte. He directed officials to arrange a bus for the benefit of the schoolchildren. He also directed officials to solve the row over the water crisis at Muguli.

When the villagers brought the issue of water tanks leaking at Kallugudde and Karpudikana, the DC directed officials to inspect the tanks and submit a report.

The villagers demanded a PHC, veterinary clinic, mobile tower, banking and other basic facilities at Sulliapadavu.

To a grievance of SC/ST community members from border villages of Kerala whose children studying in Karnataka are not receiving benefits, the deputy commissioner said that the issue will be brought to the notice of the government.

MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that there is a good response to the ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halliya Kade’ programme. The officials and elected representatives should uphold democratic values.

Paduvannur is the land of Koti Chennayya and is situated on the Karnataka-Kerala border. There are several burning issues in the village, he said.

Roads in Paduvannur have been developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Special programmes will be chalked out for the welfare of SC/ST communities in the village, he added.

A J Hospital and Research Centre conducted a free health check-up camp while Red Cross Society conducted a blood donation camp at the venue.