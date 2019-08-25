GSI team visits landslide-affected areas

A team of officials from the Geological Survey of India visited the landslide-affected areas in Malnad in Chikkamagaluru.

Geologists Kamal Singh, Kamal Kumar and Mines and Geology Department’s M J Mahesh, Dayanand, Karthik and Vasath visited the landslide affected areas of Shiravase, Madhugundi, Malemane, Jaavali, Hosahalli and other villages.

M J Mahesh said, “The team is studying the reason for landslides. A detailed study will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the state government.”