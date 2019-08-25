GSI team visits landslide-affected areas

DH News Service
DH News Service, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 25 2019, 22:43pm ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2019, 23:38pm ist
A team of geologists visited the landslide-affected areas in Chikkamagaluru.

A team of officials from the Geological Survey of India visited the landslide-affected areas in Malnad in Chikkamagaluru. 

Geologists Kamal Singh, Kamal Kumar and Mines and Geology Department’s M J Mahesh, Dayanand, Karthik and Vasath visited the landslide affected areas of Shiravase, Madhugundi, Malemane, Jaavali, Hosahalli and other villages. 

M J Mahesh said, “The team is studying the reason for landslides. A detailed study will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the state government.” 

landslide sites
Geological Survey of India
Comments (+)
 