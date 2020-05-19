Guidelines to farmers from CPCRI director

'Prophylactic measures' like spraying of fungicide and crown cleaning has to be taken up before the onset of monsoon in order to avoid bud rot disease of coconut and fruit rot (Mahali) disease infecting arecanut, said Dr Anitha Karun, Director, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod.

During monsoon, the atmospheric temperature will be low and relative humidity high. This results in an increased incidence of diseases. It is recommended to spray 1% Bordeaux mixture after cleaning the coconut crown before the start of monsoon and repeat it after an interval of 45 days.

In the case of arecanut, 1% Bordeaux mixture should be sprayed on the inflorescences. Spraying should not be done during cloudy and rainy days, she added.