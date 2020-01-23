HC order gives relief to Souharda Sahakaris

ASHWANI KUMAR N.K.R
  • Jan 23 2020, 23:16pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 23:30pm ist

Souharda Sahakari societies heaved a sigh of relief when the High Court of Karnataka disposed a petition in favour of Karnataka
Rajya Souharda Samyukta Sahakari.

Campco and Saraswathi Souharda Sahakari-Puttur President S R Satishchandra told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that for the past three years Souharda Sahakari societies were receiving notices from the Income Tax department.

Exempted from I-T

Souharda Sahakaris are considered as cooperative societies and thus exempted from income tax.

Souharda Sahakari societies questioning the notices served by I-T department had filed a case in the court.

The High Court after hearing arguments and counter arguments (writ petition 14381/2019 and WP 48414/2018) declared that Souharda Sahakari societies are eligible to avail exemption from Income Tax as per Income Tax Act sec. 80 P (2).

In order to introduce necessary amendments to the relevant act on declaring souharda sahakari societies as cooperative societies, memoranda were submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Cooperative Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The cooperative minister has agreed to amend the act, Satishchandra said.

A delegation also had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The minister has responded positively by convening a meeting of Sahakara Bharati, he added.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Okkoota Souharda Sahakari President A Suresh Rai, Pranava Souharda Sahakari President G R Prasad, Poornananda Souharda Sahakari President Ganesh Shenoy and Karnataka Rajya Souharda Samyukta Sahakari district Convener and Senior Manager Guruprasad Bangera were present.

