'HDK was not invited for Ponnampet taluk inauguration'

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy who was responsible for the creation of Ponnampet taluk was not invited for the inauguration. The government has neglected those who were responsible for the creation of the new taluk.

He said Horata Samithi had been demanding taluk status for Ponnampet and Kushalnagar for the last several years.

Both Congress and BJP could not fulfil the demands when they were in power. But, it was Kumaraswamy who during the coalition government had announced the new taluks, said Ganesh.

Kumaraswamy should have been invited for the programme and should have been felicitated, he added.

Even the Horata Samithi too did not remember the contributions of the former chief minister, he said.