Heavy rain continues to lash Kodagu

Kodagu district received intermittent rainfall on Wednesday.

In Virajpet, there was a mudslide on the road leading to the police quarters, near the private bus stand, on Tuesday night.

Also, a house belonging to Vijayalakshmi in Chikkabhandara village in Kodlipet hobli has been damaged after a tree fell on the house, due to gusty wind.

In Shanivarasanthe, the temperature has fallen below normal, resulting in chilling cold weather. Agricultural activities were interrupted due to rain.

Farmer Chandranna said that the price of a three kg bag of paddy transplantation seeds has reached Rs 1,100.

Electricity supply has been disrupted in various regions owing to the uprooting of electricity poles and the falling of tree branches on electricity wires.

There were serious power surges in power transformers in Suntikoppa and Seventh Hosakote.

The amount of rainfall in various parts of the district is as follows: Shantalli hobli - 76.4 mm, Kodlipet - 53.2 mm, Somwarpet - 25.4 mm, Suntikoppa - 30.9 mm, Shanivarasanthe -19 mm and Kushalnagar - 8.6 mm.