Heavy rain lashes DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. Following incessant rain, stormwater drains overflowed.

The rain also came as a relief for people reeling under sweltering heat. Waterlogged roads in different parts of Mangaluru caused a lot of inconveniences, particularly to motorists.

Seeding vehicles splashed muddy water even on motorcyclists.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving in the morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains in the district on May 18 and May 19 due to Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal and had issued a yellow alert in the district.

The road leading from Mount Carmel School in Maryhill to Venkataramana temple in Konchady was flooded. Vehicle users were seen wading through the flooded road. Due to faulty drainage networks, rainwater mixed with sewage water and overflowed in the drains at Arekerebailu near Gujjarakere and entered a few houses in the vicinity.

Many trees were uprooted in Harekala, Innoli, Deralakatte and other areas and disrupted power supply on Monday morning.

Owing to the lack of drains, rainwater was seen flowing on the road in rural areas.

MLA U T Khader visited the rain-affected areas in Ullalkere, Hosagadde and Babbukatte areas. Heavy rains also damaged rice stocked in KPT, sources added.