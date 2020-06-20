Heavy rain lashes Udupi

Heavy rain lashed the district during the past 24 hours.

The district received an average 41.20 mm rainfall. The rainfall was uniform in Udupi, Karkala and Kundapur on Friday. The low lying areas in Udupi were inundated with rain water.

The residential colonies close to river banks were alerted. Incessant rains triggered a landslide in the pond of Sri Mahalingeshwara Mahaganapathi Temple in Parkala on Friday morning. A house owned by one Anu Nayak in Heroor village of Byndoor taluk was damaged partially due to heavy wind.

The loss was estimated at Rs 2.5 lakh. The sea erosion had intensified along the coast in Padukere and Tenka Yermal. The huge waves were washing away huge amount of sand causing sea erosion in the region.