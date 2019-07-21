Heavy rain puts life out of gear in Kasargod

Heavy rain that lashed Kasargod has thrown normal life out of gear in the district.

With Madhuvahini stream overflowing, flood waters inundated Madhur Siddivinayaka Temple. Over 10 houses in Madhur were flooded following heavy rain. All the affected families have been shifted to safer places.

Following the collapse of a compound (wall) at Nalkala in Changala, water had entered many houses. The houses of Mohammed at Kanchikatte and Mohammed Isak at Aranthodi were partially damaged in rain.

Mundakai and Kalnadu streams in Kasargod district are also in spate.

The residents living on the banks of the streams have been shifted to safer locations. Fire brigade personnel had rescued 33 persons stranded in the inundated houses at Koodlu Eriyal area.

Further, low-lying areas in Shiriya in the district are also flooded. The waterlogged road from Cherkala to Badiadka and Badiadka to Ethadka has severely inconvenienced vehicle users.

Rain recedes in DK

The heavy rain that lashed the district on Friday receded on Saturday. Following the heavy rain, the low-lying areas in Kolnadu was inundated at Mulki. According to revenue department officials, no houses was affected.

The compound of a private building collapsed at Karmala on the outskirts of Puttur. Puttur CMC Commissioner Roopa Shetty and officials visited the spot.

In Puttur, following the flooding of Car Street area near Mahalingeshwara Temple, Nellikatte and Madivala Katte, the stormwater drains were cleaned in the town on Saturday.