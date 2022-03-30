Heroes were reduced to zeros in country: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said India has spread the message of equality to the world.

“We do not have the culture of pressurising using ‘talwar’. There is a need to reduce the lure towards western countries,” said Bhat.

Bhat, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the students’ council at Mangalore University campus said though history claims Akbar as ‘Akbar the great,’ he was a rogue.

“It was Shivaji Maharaj who saved the country. Babar had destroyed the birthplace of Rama. It was not Arabs who gave land for Muslims to build mosques in India. It was Indians who gave land, which should not be forgotten,” he claimed.

“We have been praising those who have done injustice to the country. Our heroes have been reduced to zero in the education system,” he said.

To a query on non-Muslims being prevented from carrying out business on temple premises, Bhat said, “The rule was passed by Congress in the past. The bandh call against the High Court verdict on the hijab was wrong. It was anti-Constitutional. In this background, Hindus have awakened and are holding the weapon of boycott.”

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said, “We have to lead a meaningful life and motivate others. The textbooks in India do not speak of the great personalities of the country. Honest efforts are being made to introduce them in the textbooks.”

A majority of the students were seen wearing saffron shawls while attending the students’ council inaugural programme.