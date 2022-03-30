Heroes were reduced to zeros in country: Prabhakar Bhat

Heroes were reduced to zeros in country: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 23:08 ist
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat inaugurates the students’ council at Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri.

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said India has spread the message of equality to the world.

“We do not have the culture of pressurising using ‘talwar’. There is a need to reduce the lure towards western countries,” said Bhat.

Bhat, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the students’ council at Mangalore University campus said though history claims Akbar as ‘Akbar the great,’ he was a rogue.

“It was Shivaji Maharaj who saved the country. Babar had destroyed the birthplace of Rama. It was not Arabs who gave land for Muslims to build mosques in India. It was Indians who gave land, which should not be forgotten,” he claimed.

“We have been praising those who have done injustice to the country. Our heroes have been reduced to zero in the education system,” he said.

To a query on non-Muslims being prevented from carrying out business on temple premises, Bhat said, “The rule was passed by Congress in the past. The bandh call against the High Court verdict on the hijab was wrong. It was anti-Constitutional. In this background, Hindus have awakened and are holding the weapon of boycott.”

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said, “We have to lead a meaningful life and motivate others. The textbooks in India do not speak of the great personalities of the country. Honest efforts are being made to introduce them in the textbooks.”

A majority of the students were seen wearing saffron shawls while attending the students’ council inaugural programme.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat
Mangalore University
students’ council inaugural

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 