Heroes were reduced to zeros in country: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said India has spread the message of equality to the world.
“We do not have the culture of pressurising using ‘talwar’. There is a need to reduce the lure towards western countries,” said Bhat.
Bhat, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the students’ council at Mangalore University campus said though history claims Akbar as ‘Akbar the great,’ he was a rogue.
“It was Shivaji Maharaj who saved the country. Babar had destroyed the birthplace of Rama. It was not Arabs who gave land for Muslims to build mosques in India. It was Indians who gave land, which should not be forgotten,” he claimed.
“We have been praising those who have done injustice to the country. Our heroes have been reduced to zero in the education system,” he said.
To a query on non-Muslims being prevented from carrying out business on temple premises, Bhat said, “The rule was passed by Congress in the past. The bandh call against the High Court verdict on the hijab was wrong. It was anti-Constitutional. In this background, Hindus have awakened and are holding the weapon of boycott.”
Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said, “We have to lead a meaningful life and motivate others. The textbooks in India do not speak of the great personalities of the country. Honest efforts are being made to introduce them in the textbooks.”
A majority of the students were seen wearing saffron shawls while attending the students’ council inaugural programme.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly
Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth
10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap