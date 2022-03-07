Hijab-clad girl files complaint against student

Hijab-clad girl files complaint against student

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 23:17 ist

A hijab-clad girl student who was prevented from entering P Dayananda Pai First Grade Government College in Car Street, filed a case against a student Sai Sandesh, for allegedly harassing her in the Bunder police station on Monday.

Sai Sandesh also filed a counter-complaint and claimed that death threats had been issued to him on social media.

