Hijab-clad girl files complaint against student

A hijab-clad girl student who was prevented from entering P Dayananda Pai First Grade Government College in Car Street, filed a case against a student Sai Sandesh, for allegedly harassing her in the Bunder police station on Monday.
Sai Sandesh also filed a counter-complaint and claimed that death threats had been issued to him on social media.
