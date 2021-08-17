Hindu outfits protest against love jihad

Branches of the National Investigation Agency should be set up in every district, urged members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

They were conducting a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday.

District Hindu Jagarana Vedike general secretary Kukkera Ajith alleged that love jihad is being done across the country and the women are being forcefully converted into Islam.

As per an investigation, six to seven thousand people have been converted into Islam in Kerala, he alleged.

Organisations such as PFI and SDPI are funded by ISIS, he alleged and demanded a probe against leaders of PFI and SDPI.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike Madikeri taluk president Magerana Belliyappa, district Prachar Pramukh Kumar, BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah, BJP district Yuva Morcha president Darshan Joyappa, Madikeri BJP taluk president Kangira Satish, Bajrang Dal leaders Vinay, Manu Rai and ABVP district organising secretary Veeresh Ajjannanavar were present.

In Somwarpet

Demanding a high-level probe into alleged love jihad and extremist activities increasing in the coastal regions, Hindu Jagarana Vedike members conducted a protest in front of the taluk office in Somwarpet on Tuesday.

The protestors urged the government to open a National Investigation Agency in Mangaluru. Serious action should be initiated against the organisations which are supporting and funding the terror acts.

An investigation should also be initiated to find the condition of Hindu women who were converted to Islam after marrying Muslim men, they said.

They also said that strict rules should be implemented against love jihad on the Uttar Pradesh model.

Additional police personnel should be deployed in communally sensitive regions in the coastal regions, said the Hindu activists.

A memorandum was submitted to Shirastedar Mahesh on the occasion.