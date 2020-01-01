Hotels, clubs, resorts host New Year parties

Revellers in the city thronged hotels, clubs, resorts where New Year parties were held to welcome 2020 with a bang.

The hotels and restaurants were decked with lights and special discounts were offered for revellers for the New Year. The swanky hotels had planned gala parties with food, dance and liquor. Renowned DJs hosted the celebrations. For those who wished to celebrate the New Year away from city life, The Estate Resort in Moodbidri organised a party.

Moti Mahal hosted the New Year gala with dance, live music, DJ, games, surprise gifts and entertainment programmes with unlimited buffet dinner. Ocean Pearl Hotel organised the gala at TMA Pai Hall with singers Dilesh Doshi, Prakash Mahadevan, Roopa Prakash entertaining the people. Hejjenada team entertained the audience with dance.

Security

The police had instructed revellers and organisers to wind up the celebrations by 12.05 am.

They intensified the patrolling and kept a strict vigil on Tuesday night to prevent untoward incidents. They had warned people against illegal sale of liquor and asked the party organisers to take precautions to prevent untoward incidents.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmiprasad check points and picketing points had been set up in different parts of the district. The highway patrolling vehicles will provide all assistance to the needy, he added.