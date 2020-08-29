House readied in 21 days for a poor family

Belthangady Shirlalu Santa Mariamma Church with help from locals cutting across religions constructed a house for a Dalit family who had lost their house in the recent rain in Belthangady. The house was constructed at a total cost of Rs 4 lakh.

Local villagers, youths and members of all communities took part in the shramadaan (voluntary work) and constructed a house within 21 days.

The Dalit couple, Vasu and Usha, were residing with their four kids in a plastic hut before it was destroyed in the rain.

Syro-Malabar Diocese of Belthangady had decided to construct houses for 25 families who are in distress. Accordingly, this house was completed.

Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Belthangady Diocese, handed over the house key to the beneficiary. MLC Prathap Simha Nayak inaugurated the new house.

The local villagers, who had participated in the shramadan, recollected crossing an overflowing rivulet and carrying the raw materials required to construct the house, on their heads.

Fr Lawrence Mukkuzhy said that helping the poor was equal to repaying the loan to God.

“God pays it back along with interest. The community members played a vital role in constructing the house for the poor family, who were living in a tent made of plastic sheet,” he said.

The shramadaan for the house was taken up under the guidance of Santa Mariamma Church, Shirlalu, Parish priest Fr Peter.

The donors, youths and local residents, irrespective of caste and religion, had joined hands to construct the house. It was a mason from the Muslim community who completed the construction work. A total of 60 people took 400 man-days to complete the house.