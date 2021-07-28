Iggodlu residents demand rehabilitation

Several families in Iggodlu village in Madapura Gram Panchayat have been spending sleepless nights as the region has been experiencing landslides for the past three years during the rainy season.

Madapura stream is flowing on one side of the hill in Madapura village. During the landslides in 2018, water was accumulated in the village. The people living there were shifted to a relief centre.

In the following years, the water flowing down the hills resulted in further landslides. A huge boulder on the hillock is also on the verge of collapse.

The families dwelling in the region belong to daily wage labourers and work in the nearby plantations. They have covered the roof of their houses with plastic sheets. Still, it has not prevented the rainwater from entering the house.

"Since 2018 landslides, our worries are being conveyed to the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and to the revenue department officials. But, no measure was taken to provide relief to us," said Susheela, a resident.

Another resident, Doomappa, said that the revenue department has served notices to the residents to evacuate the place.

"But, we don't know where to go. In the current times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot go to our relatives' places. We are afraid to live in relief centres, due to Covid-19. Many of the houses in Madapura meant for the houseless have remained unoccupied. If these houses are provided to us, we can stay there for two months and can return to our houses later," he said.

The residents of Iggodlu have urged the government to provide them with proper rehabilitation.