Indian Rock Python rescued

An Indian Rock Python found entangled in a fishing net near Badagudde in Kucchuru village, Hebri taluk, was rescued and released in the forest on Friday.

Hebri Range Forest Officer (RFO) Muniraj said the 10-ft long python was released in the forest after being rescued from the fishing net.

Anand Naik, a resident, was the first to spot the python entangled in the fishing net in Badagudde.

Naik, an agriculturist, had used the fish net as a fence to protect his paddy crop from wild animals. But it ended up trapping the python. When forest personnel saw the python entangled in the fishing net, they decided to summon experts to ensure that the snake was not harmed during the rescue operation.

Ajay Giri, education officer at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), who rescued the six-year-old python said there were no injury marks on the snake.

On the advice of Forest department officials, it was released into the nearby forest, he added.

Local residents, who remained unconvinced by Giri’s observation that the python was not injured, applied turmeric powder on the snake to ensure that the injury does not fester.

Giri dissuaded residents from extending the fishing net to the ground as it would block the path of snakes slithering in the area.

“We have been urging people not to use the net as fence as it would turn into a trap for slithering reptiles,’’ hesaid.

DyRFO Pramod, Forest watcher Sanka, local resident Sathish and others assisted Giri in the rescue operation.