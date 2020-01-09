Infant Mary High School wins DH-PV-MRPL quiz

Hayeef and Ashwij R of the Infant Mary High School, Katipalla, won the quiz championship organised by Deccan Herald-Prajavani and MRPL at the MRPL Employees’ Recreation Centre at Katipalla on Wednesday.

The championship was organised as part of Shiksha Samrakshan, an initiative of Deccan Herald under MRPL’s CSR programme. A total 121 teams from 24 schools took part in the championship.

Deon Lobo and Preetham, and Bhumika Polis and Shreshta Kamath of the Holy Family English Medium High School, Surathkal, won the second and third prizes respectively.

In the preliminary round, the students had to answer 30 questions and five tie-breaker questions put across by quiz master Reese Mathews. The preliminary round had questions ranging from full forms of acronyms (MOM: Mars Orbiter Mission – of the Mangalyaan Programme) to the current news (Iranian Army General who was killed in US drone attack in Baghdad last week: Qassem Soleimani) and defence (Chief of Defence staff: General Bipin Rawat).

The six teams that qualified for the final round were from Vidyadayinee English Medium School, Surathkal (Prathiksha and Shreya); St Joseph School (Levin and Vivan); Holy Family English Medium School (Bhumika Polis and Shreshta Kamath), (Deon and Preetham) and (Rawabi and

Velessca) and Infant Mary High School (Hayeef and Ashwij R).

Pass-on round

Hayeef and Ashwij initially scored nil in the pass-on round in the finals, but garnered points in the buzzer, audio, video and rapid-fire rounds.

The first question in the pass-on round on the names of Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ (Julian, Dick, Anne and George and their dog Timothy) failed to elicit answers from both, the finalists and the audience. The question on who coined the word ‘Hindutva’ (Veer Savarkar) too went unanswered.

The audio round required the teams to recognise the voices of people including Mahatma Gandhi, Shahrukh Khan, C N R Rao, Elvis Presley, Neha Kakkar and Ilaiyaraaja.

Ram Subrahmanian, senior manager, MRPL (CSR wing); Srisha Karmaran, assistant manager; Manjunath, chief manager; Kannan Durai, corporate communications manager; and Subraya Bhat, general manager (CSR), were present.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Hayeef and Ashwij R: We were not confident of winning the quiz championship initially. We picked up as the championship progressed. We are happy on winning the championship and the quiz contest helped us gain knowledge.

Megha of Government High School, Jokatte: Participation in quiz helps in improving our general knowledge.

Mehtaz of Anjuman High School, Jokatte: The quiz competition was interesting and educative.

Prajwal of Government High School, Katipalla: I am happy to have taken part in the championship.

Manjula, teacher at Narayana Guru School, Katipalla: The quiz helped the students refresh their mind. The students are busy all these days revising their subjects for the SSLC examinations.