Inform farmers about weather-based crop insurance: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed officials to take steps to provide insurance cover to all eligible farmers under the weather-based crop insurance scheme.

Speaking during a meeting at the DC’s office hall recently, she said that certain changes have been made into the weather-based insurance scheme.

The farmers should be well informed about the insurance which can be utilised during floods and droughts, she added.

Horticulture Department Deputy Director Chandrashekhar said that the State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre’s standards will be referred to while dispensing the insurance amount. This is done to implement a uniform and scientific standard so that the farmers who have undergone crop losses may get suitable insurance amount.

June 30 is the last date for registration under the weather-based crop insurance scheme. For details, contact: 08272 220555, 08276 281364, 08274 249637.

Agriculture Department Joint Director In-charge Raju and Horticulture Department Assistant Director Pramod were present.