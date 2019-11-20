Insult to Ambedkar: Various organisations stage protest

Members of various organisations staged a protest against a recent circular issued by the Department of Education which allegedly insulted the architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

Congress, JD(S), BSP, CPI, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Rajya Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Nava Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Kannada Sene workers staged a protest.

The protesters took out a procession from taluk office to Azad Park Circle and shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central and state governments.

JD(S) Vice President H H Devaraj said a few political vested interests are working against the Constitution of India and are conspiring against the republic nature of the country.

The circular has insulted Ambedkar, he added.

DCC President Dr K P Amshumanth said, “The Constitution has been emphasising on equality and unity. There is a need to create awareness about the Constitution in every nook and corner of the villages.

Resignation sought

The activists of CPIML district committee staged a protest demanded the resignation of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar owning the moral responsibility.

The protesters also urged the government to provide rehabilitation facilities for the flood victims.

The encroached 4.29 acres of government land on survey number 127 at Kammaragodu in Mudigere taluk should be reclaimed, they demanded.