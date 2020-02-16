‘Introduce Arebhashe culture among schoolchildren’

The culture and tradition of Arebhashe should be introduced among children during their schooling, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Arebhashe Siri Samskrithi and Keddasa Gauji Samskrithika Jambara’ organised by Karnataka Arebhashe Samskrithi and Sahitya Academy, in association with Bhagawan Sangha-Urubailu and Swami Vivekananda Yuvaka Mandala, at Government Primary School in Koodadka near Chembu village on Sunday.

Harish said that the land was considered to be divine and the custom of offering coconut oil to land is observed as a part of Keddasa ritual. “Such customs signify the importance of nature and therefore, it should be passed on to future generations,” he added.

Karnataka Arebhashe Samskrithi and Sahitya Academy President Lakshminarayana Kajegadde expressed his concern over the poor use of Arebhashe language.

Folklore scholar Sundar Kenaje said that on the day of Keddasa, the eldest daughter of the house offers coconut oil to the earth and performs pooja. Similar customs are practiced across coastal districts, he said.

Intellects Hosur Chandrashekhar and Sheelavathi spoke on various rituals practiced as part of Arebhashe culture.

Cultural programmes were held on the occasion.