Issue white paper on ailing economy: Cong tells Centre

The Central government should issue a white paper on ailing economy and steps taken to improve it, AICC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said the BJP government, since it came to power this year, was either in ‘celebration mode’ or in ‘campaign mode’. It refuses to enter ‘work mode’ due to which India’s economy lies in shambles, he charged.

“Shutting down of business establishments, cutting down jobs, sinking economy, shrinking savings, spiraling bank frauds and flying fraudsters reflect the sad state of affairs of Indian economy under BJP rule.”

Stating that job creation is in coma, Shergill said the ground reality was the living testimony of the fact that BJP government’s report card was full of red lines.

He demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to do an internship in economics under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Shergill said she should explain why the financial lollipops announced by her in the last few months had failed to revive the economy of the country.

‘Financial emergency’

He urged the government to declare national financial emergency in the country.

“Accountability and answerability” is missing from BJP government’s lexicon. The Central government is only focused on ‘’fixing’’ the opposition in false cases rather than ‘’fixing’’ the economy broken by their own misadventures and mismanagement.

“Snooping on citizens via WhatsApp, snoozing through economic crisis, sailing on propaganda and jailing the Opposition is the only mission of the BJP Government,” he alleged.

The BJP government has turned India’s “demographic dividend’’ into a ‘’demographic disaster,’’ he said.

According to National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country. About 74% of our youth in the age bracket of 18 to 23 do not go to college, Shergill added.

Even while economy is crumbling, the company owned by Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, increases its income by 15000% in less than five years. The value of the current assets of his company grew by 88 times during the same period. Those who have mislead the youth of the country on economy must come out and tell in open, the secret of this miraculous business, he demanded.

Terming BJP a ‘’villain’’ of Indian economy, Shergill said the BJP was judging the country’s economy through the lens of their leaders’ wealth.

BJP is in the business of misleading the farmers by promising double income by 2022 while their anti-farmer policies have left entire farming community with zero income, rising debt and increase in suicide rate.

‘People for Congress’

The Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results are testimony that people are moving towards Congress. The BJP and Shiv Sena should stop their hide-and-seek politics which is impacting the governance of the state.

The Congress respects the people’s mandate and will be in Opposition in Maharashtra, he said.