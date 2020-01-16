Ivan tops list of legislators in getting funds for relief

MLC Ivan D’Souza tops the list of legislators in getting funds to the tune of Rs 6.5 crore sanctioned under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Ivan D’Souza, quoting an activist who obtained Information under RTI, said he also topped the list of having submitted the highest number of applications and follow-ups memos in 2014-2020.

Ivan D’Souza, whose term as MLC ends on June 23, 2020, distributed cheques worth Rs 13.11 lakh to 26 beneficiaries in his chambers in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) building on Thursday.

Until a few years ago, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader had topped the list of legislators by getting maximum amount sanctioned under the CMRF.

“Irrespective of who the chief minister is, I won’t give up till all the applications are signed by the chief minister,” Ivan D’Souza revealed while sharing the secret on how he succeeded in getting funds sanctioned even from BJP government.

“The money sanctioned under CMRF has helped many people. That is why I keep submitting applications,” D’Souza said.

There were instances where a Puttur-based kidney patient’s application was rejected and later the person was declared as a beneficiary.