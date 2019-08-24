Janmashtami celebrations end on a dazzling note

The two-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations ended with the immersion of the clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna in the temple pond, Madhwa Sarowar, on Saturday.

Swamijis, including Paryaya Palimaru seer Vidyadheesha Teertha Swami took the sacred dip in the pond and thousands of devotees followed suit. Krishnapur mutt seer and Admaru mutt junior seer were also present.

Earlier, the clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna was carried in a golden palanquin through the Car Street before the immersion in the temple pond. The presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum was decorated in diamond armour.

Special Pooja was performed at the temple in the midnight after fasting for a day by the seers and devotees. At 12:12 am, the Lord was offered ‘Arghyapradan’ (offering of milk and holy water along with ‘Bilvapatra’). The ritual was followed with ‘Maha Pooja’ and ‘Maha Mangalarathi’ during the wee hours.

‘Sri Krishna Leelotsava’, popularly known as ‘Vittlapindi’ or ‘Mosarukudike Habba’ witnessed a huge crowd and the cultural events drew praise from all and sundry. The car street was decked up with flowers and ‘Tulasi’ and devotion was in the air.

Palimaru seer, who led the celebration, distributed ‘Prasada’ like ‘laddoos’, ‘chakkuli’, fruits and coconut pieces with flowers. Sri Kanaka Samskrithika Vedike, Udupi, organised the human pyramid ‘Alare Govinda Mosaru Kudike’ programme at 10 locations.

Besides, the artistes of ‘Balamitra Mandali’ from Santacruz, Mumbai, made human pyramids, reaching a whopping height of 50 ft and tried breaking the earthen pots hung to the wooden logs in the pyramid. The tiger dance troupes danced to the tunes of the drums.

Ravi Katpadi’s costume of ‘Swampfire’ a humanoid walking tree, portrayed in Hollywood movies and Ramanji’s ‘Snake Queen’ costume were the major crowd pullers on the occasion. These two artists were surrounded by children wherever they went.

The villagers from the surrounding areas, in particular the shepherds community, were part of ‘Mosaru Kudike’ festivities. The earthen pots contained saffron, red colour water, milk, curds and were hung from wooden poles designed in the form of ‘Gopuras’.

The shepherds tried breaking the pots with the help of their long wooden sticks. Simultaneously, the ‘Thattiraya’, ‘Dollu Kunita’, ‘Marakalu’, ‘Gombeyata’, cultural tableaux, traditional dance forms and drum beats were the other highlights of the celebrations.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations on Saturday.