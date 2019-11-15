Kanakadasa’s works are relevant for all times, says DC

Saint poet Kanakadasa called upon the people to do away with ego, inorder to attain divinity, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

She was speaking after inaugurating Kanakadasa Jayanti programme organised by the district administration and the department of Kannada and Culture, at D Devaraj Urs Bhavana in Madikeri on

Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the works of Kanakadasa highlight the importance of elimination of superiority complex. If one is able to do away with ego, he can become closer to Godliness, along with leading a peaceful life. These values propagated by Kanakadasa are all time relevant, she said.

Delivering a talk on the occasion, Kumar, the Principal of Saraswathi DEd College, said that the compositions of Kanakadasa such as ‘Ramadhanya Charitre’ , ‘Mohana Tarangini’, ‘Nala Charitre’ and ‘Hari Bhakti Saara’ are the assets of Kannada

literature. There are ample opportunities for research in the field of the works of Kanakadasa, he said.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Lokesh Sagar advised everyone to go through Kanakadasa’s literature. “The study of Kanakadasa’s works will help in bringing about positive change in the mentality of people”, he said.

Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, PU Education department Deputy Director G Kenchappa, DDPI Machado, CMC Commissioner Ramesh and Kannada and Culture department Assistant Director K T Darshan were

present.