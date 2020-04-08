Kaniyur mutt hands over 250 grocery kits

Sri Kaniyur mutt in Udupi handed over 250 grocery kits worth of Rs one lakh to be distributed to the needy people.

The grocery kits will be distributed to those families who do not have ration cards, Kaniyur mutt seer Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji told mediapersons. He said the entire world is reeling under the Corona crisis. There are many poor people who depend on their daily wages. But due to the inevitable lock-down restrictions, they have been reduced penniless.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said infusing confidence among the people is the need of the hour. Ensuring that essential items reaches doorsteps of poor people is another challenge faced by the district administration. Teams led by the tahsildar are sending report to the higher authority in Bengaluru about the donations (in the form of groceries kits) received and distribution done on a daily basis.

Bhat added that more donors should come forward as there is still demand for groceries kits in Udupi assembly constituency.