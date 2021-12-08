Kannada Sahitya Parishat to increase membership

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said that the parishat will work as a common man's parishat henceforth.

Speaking during the installation of the newly-elected president of the district unit of Kannada Sahithya Parishat in Madikeri, he said the common man should also become a member of the parishat.

The lifetime membership fee will be reduced to Rs 250 from Rs 500. A decision on the same will be taken during the executive committee meeting on February 6, he added.

He said the parishat aims to register 1 crore members. Honorary membership will be given to ex-servicemen and soldiers working in the armed forces. Free membership will be given to differently-abled persons.

The students will be symbolically made members for a fee of Rs 100. The membership will be given to those who respect the identity of Kannada. Steps will be taken to ensure that Kannada medium schools are not closed down in the district, he added.

Joshi said that Kannada Bhavana will be built on the identified land in the district. The election for the Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be conducted through an app in the future, to facilitate those members residing in foreign countries.

He said that the candidates had to deposit Rs 1 lakh to contest the KSP election. If the deposit amount is reduced, then the number of contestants will increase which in turn will cause inconvenience.

Speaking after taking charge, district KSP unit president Keshav Kamath said that Kannada should be accepted as a language. As Kodagu is a hilly area, the voters have to traverse 40 to 50 km to exercise their franchise. The polling centres should be set up at the hobli-level to help the voters.

KSP district unit former president T P Ramesh urged people to work for the growth of Kannada.