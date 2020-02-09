Karnataka: Alert in N R Pura after three confirmed cases of KFD

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Veeraprasad said that the health department has taken precautionary measures following the confirmation of three Kyasanuru Forest Disease (KFD) cases in Madaburu estate in the taluk.

An awareness camp was conducted by the team headed by District Surveillance Officer Dr Subhash and Dr Veerapeasad at Madaburu estate. The plantation workers were educated on the preventive measures, along with vaccinating them against KFD and distributing DMP oil.

The officials have stated that the ticks collected from the region and blood samples of people suffering from fever have been sent to the laboratory in Shivamogga for investigation.

The woman who was suffering from KFD is under treatment and is recovering, said sources.