A cow died after allegedly consuming poisonous food at Hoovinahosooru in Koppa taluk.

Keerthan had let his seven cows for grazing at Hoovinahosooru in Nuggi Gram Panchayat on Sunday. The cows had come back to the cowshed in the evening. All the cows developed ill health and one died in the night.

It is suspected that miscreants might have poisoned the cows.