Kateel Mela issue: DC submits interim report

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh on Monday submitted an interim report on the incidents pertaining to the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasaditha Yakshagana Mandali or Kateel Mela.

The deputy commissioner submitted the interim report to the commissioner of the Department of Religious Endowment and Muzrai.

In response to a notice served by the district administration, the Temple Management Committee members and the Mela convener have sought seven days’ time. The deputy commissioner has, therefore, submitted an interim report.

Yakshagana Bhagavatha Patla Sathish Shetty had complained that he had been forced to move out of the stage. The management committee and Mela convener, however, told the deputy commissioner that Patla had been dropped but entered the stage without permission. He was, therefore, asked to leave, they insisted. All the details have been included in the interim report, said Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari had, on Sunday, directed Rupesh to submit a detailed report on the row related to the Mela ousting the Bhagavatha.