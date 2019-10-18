Kathalsar takes charge as Tulu Academy president

Dayananda Kathalsar assumed charge as the president of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy here and pledged to work for the growth of Tulu language.

Kathalsar described himself as a ‘Tulu appena sevake’ (humble servant of Tulu mother) and sought the support of all concerned to serve the Tulu language.

He said the service to Tulu language and culture has given him a chance to work as the Academy Chairman.

“Efforts will be made to introduce Tulu as a language from the first standard itself Tulu is not restricted to Daivaradhane alone. With the help of senior Tulu experts, I will strive to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. I will also make an effort to popularise Tulu script and teach Tulu in Tulu script,” he said.

“I will seek recognition for Tulu as a state language and sincere efforts will be made in this direction,” he said.

Kathalsar said all historic inscriptions that hail the heritage of Tulunadu, which are in a dilapidated condition, will be documented.

Assistance will be sought from donors and philanthropists to complete the Tulu Bhavana project as well as to pay honorarium to teachers teaching Tulu in schools, he added.

He said that the Tulu Bhavan project needs an additional Rs 3 crore and Rs 15 lakh is needed for paying honorarium to teachers teaching Tulu language.

A postman by profession, Kathalsar said that he will avail leave of absence from his work for the period that he will head as the Academy as per provision of India Post to its employees.

“Charles Lobo, chief postmaster general, Karnataka Circle and the department’s senior officials have lauded my appointment to the post of Academy chairman as an honour to India Post,” he said and added that he will not accept any honorarium from the academy.

Kathalsar had earlier served as a member of the Academy when Palthadi Ramakrishna Achar was its president.